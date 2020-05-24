KAVANAGH, Virginia Frances (Age 96) Virginia Frances Kavanagh, age 96, peacefully passed away in the comforting presence of loved ones on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Of Southern heritage, Virginia Kavanagh was born on October 20, 1923, in Kansas City, Missouri to George and Agnes Adams. Virginia graduated from St. Teresa's High School in Kansas City, Missouri. She continued her education at Avila University in Kansas City then worked for her fathers' grain business. She was also interested in photography. In 1946, she graduated from Halbert School of Photography and worked for a photography studio. She found the time to model as well. She met her husband, John R. Kavanagh, while vacationing in Glacier Park, Montana and married a year later in Independence, Missouri in 1947. Virginia was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She helped teach the Montessori Method in Kansas City, was the past President of the Professional Engineer Women's Auxiliary, helped establish Gritman Senior Center in Ritzville, Washington and volunteered for the Heart Association and other various charities. Her interests included oil painting, opera, theatre, reading, and tennis. She was interested in all forms of art and was a member of the Spokane Symphony Associates, Opera Buffs, Friends of Manito, and Friends of KSPS, MAC. She also loved to travel. Among some of her favorite places were Paris, France, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, New York, and New England. She will be deeply missed by her six children, Gary Kavanagh (Rene) of Spokane, WA, Greg Kavanagh (Kim) of Pasco, WA, David Kavanagh of Spokane, WA, Janet Schrag of Walla Walla, WA, Diane Stocks (Bill) of Spokane, WA, Doug Kavanagh (Jan) of Yakima, WA, and her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, John preceded her in death in 2009. Memorial gifts may be made to the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center or the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.