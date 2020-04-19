Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Gale (Reynolds) HOCKWALD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOCKWALD, Virginia Gale (Reynolds) October 27, 1929 April 13, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our sister, wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. Angels lifted her into Jesus' arms the morning of April 13, 2020. We would like to pay tribute to this tender-hearted, beautiful, strong, and loving woman today. Virginia was born in Los Angeles, California on October 27, 1929 to Vincent Reynolds and Cornelia McFarlane Reynolds. She had four siblings: Bob Reynolds; Ralph Reynolds; Ted Reynolds; and Linda Reynolds Davis. Before moving to Spokane in 2009, Virginia enjoyed life in Southern California where she spent her spare time at the beach, tap dancing, singing, and especially at the library where she developed a lifelong love for reading. She graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1948. Virginia met her husband, Arthur Ray Hockwald, when their families became neighbors in Los Angeles; they married February 27, 1949. Together they had five children whom they raised in Pasadena, California. Art preceded Virginia in death January 10, 1978. Virginia and Art led their growing family on regular camping and back packing trips to the Sierras, enjoyed skiing in the Mammoth Lakes area and holistic cooking. She was a talented seamstress. She baked whole wheat bread and pies on a weekly basis. She took voice lessons to develop her particular gift for singing and performed regularly in our community at weddings and church gatherings. She had the voice of an angel. Virginia is survived by two siblings, Ted Reynolds and Linda Reynolds Davis; all five children and their partners and spouses, Clarke and Elaine Hockwald; Jill Andrews and Andy Lovelace; Dwyer and Lori Hockwald; Hilary and Bob Hammett; and Philip and Jeannie Hockwald; 22 grandchildren: Christopher and Rochelle Hockwald; Meredith Hockwald; Katharine and Nick Timmerman; Sharon and Rod Garcia; Tim and Laila Hockwald; Danielle and Miguel Barrios; Ryan Hockwald and Yvonne Segura; Ingrid and Randy Shoemaker; Arthur Hockwald; Stephanie Hammett; Caroline Hammett and Jake Calder; Cynthia Hockwald; Christopher Hockwald; and seven great-grandchildren: Gaia Hockwald; Leo Hockwald; Adrian Barrios; Atticus Shoemaker; Crosby Hockwald; Gemma Barrios; and Frida Hockwald. Thank you, mom, for loving our father for 71 years and for the love you gave your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May the peace of God and our prayers be with you always. Heartfelt thanks to Hospice South, Spokane: Daytime Diana; Nighttime Diana; Christina; Peggy; Autumn; Tina; Edwina; and Kelly you were all angels to our family. Virginia was laid to rest at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Spokane, WA. Online condolences may be made at

