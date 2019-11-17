Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Ginny" HAASE. View Sign Service Information St Charles Parish 4515 N Alberta St Spokane, WA 99205 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta St. Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAASE, Virginia "Ginny" Virginia "Ginny" Haase passed away of natural causes on October 5, 2019 in Spokane WA. Ginny was 95. Born Virginia Marjorie Voise in Havre, MT on November 26, 1923 to Irene M. Voise (Sticka) 1904-1995 of Minnesota and William Fred Voise 1898-1979 of Michigan. Ginny is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Jack A. Dunsmoor 1923-1984; second husband Harvey H. Haase 1924-1991; sister Frances M. Speck (Voise) 1929-1983; brother Richard W. Voise 1931-2016; son Steven J. Dunsmoor 1951-1983; stepdaughter Linda K. Burghard (Haase) 1944-2015; nephews Michael A. Besancon 1962-2011, Rick J. Speck 1954-2015, Neal R. Sullivan 1977-2017; and Aunt Tildy, Matilda F. Chevalier 1893-1996. Ginny is survived by her sons Jack A. Dunsmoor of Southern California and Tim J. Haase of Spokane WA; sister Shirley A. Besancon (Voise) and husband Arch, both of Hermiston OR; sister-in-law Rita Voise of Odessa WA; stepdaughter Judy A. Burghard (Haase) and husband Jerry, both of Odessa WA; daughter-in-law Anita A. McCulloch (Dunsmoor) and husband Rick, both of Spokane WA; granddaughter Charice A. Mesecher (Dunsmoor) and husband Tracy, both of Spokane WA; grandson Joseph D. Dunsmoor and wife Autumn, both of Spokane WA; grandson Mike T. Burghard and wife Kim, both of Newman Lake WA; and grandson Chad R. Burghard and wife Debbie, both of Spokane Valley WA. Ginny is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas J. Reynolds, Mikayla M. Reynolds, Mya L. Mesecher, Chloe R. Dunsmoor, Tristyn D. Sheffield, Tyler H. Burghard and Riley C. Burghard. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Ginny's parents and respective families, Sticka and Voise, homesteaded and farmed the land in Hill County, nearby Havre, MT. After high school (class of 1942), Ginny moved to Fresno, CA where she worked in business administration. After some time, she then moved to Pasco, WA to secure a job in the secretarial division at the nearby Hanford Site. Since the Hanford Site was, at the time, a top-secret nuclear production complex, very few people knew the exact nature of the facility. In fact, Ginny said her supervisor stated that the facility was a "brassiere" manufacturing plant. In 1949, when her job ended at Hanford, she moved to Spokane where over time she raised three sons and resided there for the next 70 years. She found work as a typist and most notably, worked at the WA State Department of Adult Probation and Parole for many years, and, where her co-workers gave her the honorary title of Officer Haase. Ginny was an enthusiastic gardner and champion "ten-pin" bowler. She was also passionate about cooking and dreamed of having her own bakery one day. Also, a family history buff, she would spend endless hours in the kitchen, baking and reminiscing about the family with her best friend, her mother, Irene. Both mother and daughter were also united spiritually in their Catholic faith. Ginny was also a regular patron of her Havre High School "The Blue Ponies" alumni reunions. Family was the most important aspect of Ginny's life. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shared her love of chocolate and ice cream with them. Grandma Ginny, as she became known, would always be there to lend a helping hand to her cherished family and friends. She loved life to the fullest, was loved in return by all who knew her, loved feeding her birds and could always see the bright side of any situation. She will be deeply missed. Ginny will be laid to rest next to her son, Steve Dunsmoor, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane WA. In a separate ceremony, her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta St., Spokane, WA 99205, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am with reception to immediately follow on location.

