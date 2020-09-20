HUNT, Virgina A. "Ginny" (Age 88) Virginia finished her journey of life on October 10, 2020. Virginia passed Peacefully at Valley Hospital with her daughters and a granddaughter at her side. She died of natural causes. Born to Glen and Doris Newman on April 20, 1932. In Olympia Washington. Married Clifford Hunt in Rathdrum, Idaho. March 25, 1960, who preceded her in death on May 28, 1997. Virginia is survived by her sister Anne Sackman, in Omak, WA, daughters, Christina Bunting Post Falls, Idaho, Tricia Johnston of Spokane Valley, WA and Suzie Schiel CA., son, Rick Hunt. Fresno, CA. 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. During her life, she worked side by side with Cliff running their business Ran Gutter Boys, and later opening her own ceramic shop. While raising five kids she belonged to Valley Landmark Missionary Baptist Church where she donated her time making quilts, sewing, crocheting items (she never missed pot luck).. After she was widowed she belonged to Real Life Ministries Post Falls, Idaho. Again donating her time to sewing, quilting, crocheting, and working at the thrift shop. Virginia was a good Christian and she will be missed deeply. Due to Covid funeral restrictions services will be private. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Funeral, at 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 beginning on October 06, 2020. Donations may be made in her name at Real Life Ministries. 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, Idaho 83854.



