|
|
HERSH, Virginia L. (Age 97) Virginia L. Hersh left this life for heavenly portals September 28, 2019. She was born September 4, 1922 to Catherine and John Bafus. She was raised in St. Maries, Idaho. She married Edgar Hersh. They were parents to two sons. She worked at Lakeland Village, loving and caring for disabled children. She and Ed were able to travel to the Holy Land, Hawaii and many places in the U.S. She is preceded in death by her husband Edgar (2008), and one son. She is survived by her son Mike (Billie), grandsons Russel, David (Steph), and three great-grandchildren. A thank you to the caregivers at At Home Again II AFH and Hospice of Spokane. A visitation will be held October 4th from 8:30 to 10:30 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA. Services will be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel at 10:30 am on Friday October 4th. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Spokane P.O. Bo 2215 Spokane, WA 99210.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019