MALICO, Virginia L. (née Pitts) Virginia Louise Malico, 94, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in University Place, WA. Born May 1, 1926 in Spokane, Washington, Virginia was the daughter of the late Herbert Ryder Pitts and Gladys Burchett, and sister to the late Margaret, William and John Pitts. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Carmine Joseph Malico, daughters, Mary (Shayne Waterbly), Jane (David Dingman) and Margaret (Derek VanDyke), grandchildren, Shannon, Bryan, Kimberly, Meghan, Emily, Megan, and Matthew, and great-grandchildren, Emmy and Ellie. Virginia lived the majority of her life in Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1944 and from Whitman College in 1948, where she pledged and then remained a lifelong member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Virginia worked and volunteered at the Spokane YWCA for many years and was actively involved in Camp Fire as a group leader and volunteer. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading, swimming, and golfing, spending many years as an active member of the Indian Canyon Ladies 9-Hole group. Virginia met her husband C.J. while working in Austria after World War II. Virginia was a civilian working for the Army as a recreation specialist and CJ was stationed in Austria at that time. A private graveside service will take place on Monday, August 3rd at Greenwood Memorial Terrace where Virginia will be laid to rest next to her sister, Margaret and her beloved son, Bill who preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the YWCA Spokane, 930 North Monroe Street, Spokane, WA 99201. Remembrances can be shared at https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/Virginia-Malico/#!/Obituary