Virginia Lee KILE
KILE, Virginia Lee (Age 89) May 4, 1931 - November 30, 2020 Virginia Lee Kile passed away Nov. 30, 2020 in Spokane, WA at the age of 89. She was born on May 4, 1931 in San Diego, CA to Albert Lee and Maree Dowling Cook. They returned to the Pine City area when she was three and she was raised on the farm. She graduated from Pine City High School in 1949, married Lester Jean Kile and had four children: Vickie, Larry, Jeannie and Cindy. She become a homemaker and helped on the farm, always having large crews to feed and a large garden to tend and was known for making wonderful home cooked meals. She was divorced in 1989 and enjoyed traveling in later years with good friends and family. She always enjoyed her family and friends and loved spending time with them. In the last 18 years, she appreciated her wonderful caregivers, especially Kathy and Chris who were so special, and they all became family to her. She was a 50 year member of Kenova Grange and a member of the Junior Excella Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Skip Mulrony, and a great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Vickie Mulrony, Goldendale, Larry and Susan Kile, Pine City, Jeannie Kile, Cheney, and Cindy Kile, Spokane. Also by grandchildren: Abby Smith (Adam), Valerie Nussbaumer, Tyler Nussbaumer, Cody Kendall (Laurken), Carly Roseburg (Michael), Candi Williams, Kaela Kile, Austin Kile and by eight great-grandchildren. She loved them all with all her heart. No services will be held at this time and memorials can be given to the Pine City Historical Society c/oTerri Brown, 13209 S. Fairway Ridge Ln., Spokane, WA 99224-8518 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
