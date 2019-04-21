Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee "Ginny" NICKEL. View Sign

NICKEL, Virginia Lee "Ginny" It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my beloved mother, Virginia "Ginny" Lee Nickel on March 11, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1933 to Jess Coleman and Catherine Marino in Dayton, Ohio. She was the eldest of two children, and spent most of her life in Ohio. She loved being social, and relished spending time with family and friends. She married Eugene Nickel, and gave birth to three children, Steve, Karen, and Kathy. Growing up, my mother worked hard to help provide for our family, especially when my father became ill, and continued to work even after my father passed away. Ginny had a few very close friends that would always look out for her and would invite her to dinner or to play games. In 2012, my mother moved to Spokane, and shortly after moving here, she met wonderful man, Bill McChristian. He made sure she was never alone and to enjoy life. Even though her dementia progressed and robbed her of her memory, she continued to maintain a remarkably sweet and cheerful disposition. My mother loved to play all kinds of board and card games and was known (or as she thought) to play a mean game of Yahtzee or Gin Rummy. I will always cherish the time I was able to spend with my mother, and even though I miss her so much, I know she is in a much better place. I would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, and a special "Thank You" to the staff in the Memory Lane Unit at North Central Care for providing such good care to my mom while she was there. Ginny is survived by her beloved sister, Gaylene (Wayne) Hoffman, son Steve (Pat) Nickel, Karen (Pat) Flinn, and daughter Kathy Nickel and Rona Williams, a nephew, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Ohio at a later date.

NICKEL, Virginia Lee "Ginny" It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my beloved mother, Virginia "Ginny" Lee Nickel on March 11, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1933 to Jess Coleman and Catherine Marino in Dayton, Ohio. She was the eldest of two children, and spent most of her life in Ohio. She loved being social, and relished spending time with family and friends. She married Eugene Nickel, and gave birth to three children, Steve, Karen, and Kathy. Growing up, my mother worked hard to help provide for our family, especially when my father became ill, and continued to work even after my father passed away. Ginny had a few very close friends that would always look out for her and would invite her to dinner or to play games. In 2012, my mother moved to Spokane, and shortly after moving here, she met wonderful man, Bill McChristian. He made sure she was never alone and to enjoy life. Even though her dementia progressed and robbed her of her memory, she continued to maintain a remarkably sweet and cheerful disposition. My mother loved to play all kinds of board and card games and was known (or as she thought) to play a mean game of Yahtzee or Gin Rummy. I will always cherish the time I was able to spend with my mother, and even though I miss her so much, I know she is in a much better place. I would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, and a special "Thank You" to the staff in the Memory Lane Unit at North Central Care for providing such good care to my mom while she was there. Ginny is survived by her beloved sister, Gaylene (Wayne) Hoffman, son Steve (Pat) Nickel, Karen (Pat) Flinn, and daughter Kathy Nickel and Rona Williams, a nephew, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Ohio at a later date.

