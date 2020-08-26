OPENSHAW, Virginia Lee (Barton) (Age 90) Virginia Lee (Barton) Openshaw passed away on August 20, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on February 21, 1930, in Potlatch, ID, to Roland O. and Birdie B. Barton. She spent much of her childhood in Palouse, ID. In 1941, her family moved to Spokane, WA. Virginia graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and began the nurses training program at the University of Idaho. During that time, she met and married Ralph Haas, Jr. MD. and had four children. They divorced in 1964. Virginia met and married Glen A. Openshaw in 1967 and moved to southern California. There she worked as a real estate agent for Century 21. In 1996 they returned to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Post Falls, ID. In 2009, Virginia moved into Touchmark Retirement Community in Spokane, WA, where she lived until her passing. She was well loved and cared for there and had many friends among residents and staff. Virginia "Ginny" had a great sense of humor and a ready smile. She was a talented singer, pianist, and an avid golfer. She brought joy into the lives of all who were privileged enough to know her. She will be greatly missed. Virginia is survived by daughters Kathy (Richard) McMillen and Karen (Kevin) Vogeler, son Kelly Haas, stepsons Robert (Pam) Openshaw and Ronald (Betty) Openshaw, stepdaughter Susan Hatch, and 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Openshaw, son Michael Haas, parents Roland and Birdie Barton, and brothers Robert Barton and Richard Barton. A graveside celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2021. On-line condolences may be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA, is caring for the family.