1/1
Virginia Lee (Barton) OPENSHAW
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OPENSHAW, Virginia Lee (Barton) (Age 90) Virginia Lee (Barton) Openshaw passed away on August 20, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on February 21, 1930, in Potlatch, ID, to Roland O. and Birdie B. Barton. She spent much of her childhood in Palouse, ID. In 1941, her family moved to Spokane, WA. Virginia graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and began the nurses training program at the University of Idaho. During that time, she met and married Ralph Haas, Jr. MD. and had four children. They divorced in 1964. Virginia met and married Glen A. Openshaw in 1967 and moved to southern California. There she worked as a real estate agent for Century 21. In 1996 they returned to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Post Falls, ID. In 2009, Virginia moved into Touchmark Retirement Community in Spokane, WA, where she lived until her passing. She was well loved and cared for there and had many friends among residents and staff. Virginia "Ginny" had a great sense of humor and a ready smile. She was a talented singer, pianist, and an avid golfer. She brought joy into the lives of all who were privileged enough to know her. She will be greatly missed. Virginia is survived by daughters Kathy (Richard) McMillen and Karen (Kevin) Vogeler, son Kelly Haas, stepsons Robert (Pam) Openshaw and Ronald (Betty) Openshaw, stepdaughter Susan Hatch, and 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Openshaw, son Michael Haas, parents Roland and Birdie Barton, and brothers Robert Barton and Richard Barton. A graveside celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2021. On-line condolences may be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA, is caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax
109 North Mill Street
Colfax, WA 99111
509-397-3406
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved