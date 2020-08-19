1/3
Virginia Lee (Snow) HAAS
HAAS, Virginia Lee (Snow) (Age 92) It is with sadness we announce Virginia Lee Haas, our loving mother passed away on August 1, 2020. Virginia was born on February 23, 1928 in Rising Sun, IN. to William and Pearl Snow. She was born 5th out of 11 children. After moving to Pleasanton, Kansas in 1933, the family settled in the Spokane area in 1944. In August 1948 she married Paul Eugene Haas. They began life together wheat farming east of Tekoa, WA. As a farmers' wife her days became very busy but she still found time to go the extra mile with one of her favorite things to do - gardening. She received many raves over her incredible gardens. After the passing of her husband in 1960, she and her children moved to Spokane. Virginia retired from the Spokane School District. She then devoted time to her hobbies. She was very talented as shown in her oil paintings, greeting cards, pine needle baskets and other crafts she enjoyed doing which still included gardening. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents, three brothers; Milton, Bruce and Dave, six sisters; Hortense, Winifred, Ida Patterson, Sarah Chong, Joy Roberts, and Shirley Roberts. She is survived by her daughter Becky Harris (Norm Smith) Spokane, son Paul (Rita), Elk, WA, sister Dorothy Johnson, Tonasket, WA., four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to Covid19 restrictions and safety concerns a grave side service was held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099249700
