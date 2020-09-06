CZECHOWSKI, Virginia M. "Ginnie" (Age 98) June 25, 1922 August 28, 2020 Ginnie passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, WA on August 28, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Chicago, IL to Idzi and Lydia Kochanski. After graduating from Jones Commercial High School, she and a few of her girlfriends found jobs working for the Mars Candy Factory in downtown Chicagoa job she always remembered fondly for its sweet smells and chocolaty perks. A few years later, in July of 1943, she met the love of her lifeTedon a blind date, set up by her future sister-in-law, Irene. Ginnie loved telling the story of their first datehow her heart leapt when she first laid eyes on Ted in his military uniform. It was love at first sight. They faithfully wrote letters to one another while Ted was away, serving in the Air Force as a B17 pilot during WWII. Ginnie and Ted were married the following year on December 16, 1944 in Tampa, FL. Together, they raised three childrenMike, Dave and Sueand after living in a multitude of places, they returned to their favorite town of Spokane, WA where they owned and operated Stewart's True Value Hardware store until they both retired. Ginnie adored her family, as was evidenced by the plethora of family photos that decorated her home. She is survived by her son, Michael Czechowski, daughter Susan and husband John Cross of Spokane, WA, daughter-in-law, Celia of Glendora, CA, her grandchildren: Dr. Angela (Cross) Lehman and husband Rob, Jason Cross, Dr. Anna (Czechowski) O'Keefe and husband Brendan, Kate Czechowski and her two great grandchildren: Clara and Natalie O'Keefe. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gloria Dayer, son David Czechowski, daughter-in-law Daun Czechowski, and her beloved husband Ted. Some will remember Ginnie as a prolific photographer, snapping pictures with an old Nikon camera at every opportunity. Others may remember her as an animated storyteller, or as an avid gardener and former member of the Inland Empire Bonsai Society. All who knew Ginnie will remember her warmth, charm, endless generosity, and unabashedly jovial nature. Ginnie missed Ted, and talked to his picture every day for nearly ten years after he passed. Now they will be side by side at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Ginnie was a longtime supporter of Meals on Wheels, where she and Ted had delivered meals together. Donations can be made in her memory at www.mowspokane.org/donate-now/
No memorial service will be held, but memories and photos of Ginnie can be shared at www.beautifultribute.com/virginia-czechowski/