Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Queen Parish Church
3423 E. Carlise
Spokane, WA
View Map
Virginia M. HARMS


1926 - 2019
HARMS, Virginia M. Virginia M. Harms passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Arlington, WA on June 15, 1926 to George and Mary Morrison. Virginia graduated from Arlington High School in 1945. She married the love of her life, Paul Harms, on August 23, 1947 in Everett, WA. Paul and Virginia moved to Spokane shortly thereafter. Virginia was a member of the Inland Empire Iris Society, Spokane Dahlia Society, and Altar Society of Mary Queen Parish. She loved to bake and can fruits and vegetables, as well as raise Iris where she excelled, winning several Best in Show awards. She enjoyed spending time at her sister and brother-in-law's home overlooking Puget Sound and the family cabin in Coulee City, WA. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Morrison; and brothers Alex and Robert Morrison. She is survived by her sister Pauline Lindahl; sons Gerald and Kevin (Karen) Harms; and granddaughter Monique L. Harms. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mary Queen Parish Church, 3423 E. Carlise, Spokane, WA, beginning at 11:00am. A reception to follow in the Church Hall. Urn placement will take place the afternoon of November 22, 2019 in Wilbur, WA. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at North Central Care Center as well as Horizon Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and effort on Virginia's behalf. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE, 68010; www.boystown.org. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Virginia's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 20, 2019
