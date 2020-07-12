TURNBOW, Virginia Mae 4/22/1930 -7/02/2020 Virginia Mae Turnbow (Branham) passed away July 2, 2020 at 90 years. She was born April 22, 1930 to Ival and Arta Branham in Putnum, Oklahoma. Virginia married Gene Smith in 1946. They owned the Cozy Corner Cafe in Taloga, OK until they moved to Billings, Montana. They had two children, Danny and Vanessa. Gene was a meat cutter and later worked for the Carnation Company. Virginia worked for 19 years at Montana Electric Supply and was a long time member of the First Church of Nazarene. After Gene's death in 1982, she married William Turnbow and moved to Spokane, Washington in 1984. Virginia loved the outdoors and trying new things. Her passions were cooking, crafting, riding snowmobiles, and RVing. She loved to go to Yellowstone Park in the dead of winter and ride the snow machines. She is preceded in death by her parents Ival and Arta Branham, her sisters Opal and Nima Jo, and her brother Herman. She is survived by her children Danny Smith of Auburn, WA and Vanessa Hooper of Spokane, WA; and her grandchildren Shawn Knutson, Tyler Garcia, Amanda Cutler, and Morgan Smith.



