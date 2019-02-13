Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DULLANTY, Virginia Mary (Age 87) Virginia Mary Dullanty passed away on January 27th, 2019. Virginia was a lifelong resident of Spokane born to Charles and Julia Connell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard E. Dullanty. She graduated with honors from Holy Names Academy and Holy Names College. Virginia was known for her warm smile, sense of humor, and generous spirit. She was devoted to her many lifelong friends and every family member. Tea parties with her grandchildren in her pink garden were much loved. She loved her faith, parish, friends, family, and summers at Coeur d'Alene Lake. She enjoyed watching Gonzaga Basketball, lunches with friends and family. She played bridge and was an avid tennis player for many years. Virginia is survived by her sister Patricia; her children Rick, Kate, Bob, and Ted; her daughter-in-laws Beth, Margaret and Annette; and her many grandchildren to whom she was very devoted. Jenna (Brian), Shauna (Armondo), Laura, Lisa, Devon, Robbie, Chip, Emily (Steven), Grace, Sarah, and Max and great-granddaughter Alice. Services to be at Our Lady of Fatima Parish. A Vigil will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Poor Clare Sisters of Spokane.

