HODGSON, Virginia Muriel (Age 89) November 3, 1929 - August 13, 2019 Born in Spokane to Duncan and Ella Hallett, grand-daughter of the first mayor of Medical Lake and Washington State Senator, Lord Stanley Hallett. Virginia grew up in the south hill area of Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark HS in 1947. She married the love of her life, Howard, in December 1951. As an avid bowler she had one of the highest women's averages in Spokane in the 1960s. She loved to read, take long, spontaneous drives on the backroads, and camp on the family property along the Kettle River. She was also a caregiver for her youngest son, her mother, and eventually her husband. She also had a soft spot for all animals and would regularly bring home strays. She would give all of herself without ever expecting anything in return. In her final years, Virginia was a resident at Cozy Place AFH, where she received exceptional and loving care by Emily and her staff. The family is eternally grateful for the dedication, friendship, and comfort they provided her until the end. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hodgson, son, Gary Hodgson, and siblings, Dorothy Burcham and Duncan Hallett. She is survived by her brother Stanley Hallett; three children, Doug (Doris) Hodgson, Gloria (Harley) Thomsen, and James Hodgson, and numerous grandchildren and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019