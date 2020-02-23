|
PATANO, Virginia "Ginger" Virginia "Ginger" Patano died on February 13th, 2020 of organ failure following the removal of a brain tumor. She was 70 years old. Ginger was born on November 17, 1949 to Beverlee and George Robertson in Lewiston, Idaho and lived all of her life in the Pacific Northwest. She was a Registered Nurse providing amazing care and comfort to families at Deaconess, Sacred Heart and . She literally cared for patients from birth to death working in the NICU through patients in their later years. Ginger's life centered around her family, friends and extensive hobbies. Her life was too short to complete all of her projects. And we are lonelier for that loss. During her life she enjoyed: downhill and cross-country skiing, sailing, hiking, camping, back packing, playing the guitar, stamping, painting, creating stained glass, quilting, sewing, gardening and travel. Her quilts won numerous regional awards and were a rightful source of pride. If she wasn't quilting, she was working in her yard. She took immense joy in planting and tending her flowers. She was an unparalleled friend, daughter, sister, grandmother and mother. She had close friends for life. She gave selflessly and fully. She loved to travel and watch her grandsons play lacrosse and hockey. She was "Grandma Skittles" to her grandsons because she sent them bags of skittles with every letter. She leaves behind her mother Beverlee Fredrickson (Mike), son Ryan Patano (Kiley), brothers, Mike (Louise), Roger (Denise) and Doug (MaryAnn) Robertson, grandsons Ryder and Harrison Patano and countless family and friends. Preceding Ginger in death were her grandparents Eva and Claude Jones and father George Robertson. A celebration of her life will take place on March 7th at 2pm at the Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home on 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020