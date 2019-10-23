SELZER, Virginia Sophia Annucci Virginia Sophia Annucci Selzer passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, from age-related illness. Virginia was born on February 27, 1926, to Dr. A. William and Rose Ryan Annucci in New York City, New York. She attended city public schools and Hunter College. She enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corps during World War II and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Gini married Bill Selzer in September 1950 and accompanied him to the University of North Carolina where he was a student. In 1955 Bill enlisted in the United States Border Patrol and they lived in eleven different assignments before his retirement. She practiced nursing at many of them, generally as a supervisor in emergency rooms. They relocated to Spokane, WA in September 2001 and were living at Rockwood at Hawthorne, a retirement village. Gini is survived by her husband Bill, Son Frank (Janet Moulster Selzer), granddaughter Melissa Alexandra, grandson Elliot William. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church at a later date. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019