STEFFEN, Virla M. (Hatton) Virla M. (Hatton) Steffen passed away June 27, 2020. She was born in Spokane, Washington June 9, 1932 to Harry and Wanda Richards. She graduated from Central Valley High School class of 1950. Virla is survived by six children; Mary, Tom, Rich Jane, Harry, and Tim. She has 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Virla loved Square Dancing with her husband Irvin, and now they are dancing in the stars together. Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Her burial service will be at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, Washington (up on the hill). FACEMASKS are required at the funeral home.



