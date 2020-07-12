1/2
Virla M. (Hatton) STEFFEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEFFEN, Virla M. (Hatton) Virla M. (Hatton) Steffen passed away June 27, 2020. She was born in Spokane, Washington June 9, 1932 to Harry and Wanda Richards. She graduated from Central Valley High School class of 1950. Virla is survived by six children; Mary, Tom, Rich Jane, Harry, and Tim. She has 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Virla loved Square Dancing with her husband Irvin, and now they are dancing in the stars together. Her funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Her burial service will be at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, Washington (up on the hill). FACEMASKS are required at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved