ALLEN, Vivian Bernice Vivian (Viv) was greeted by the angels on June 17, 2020 in Cheney, WA. Born Vivian Zimmer, 84 years ago in Rapid City, South Dakota, she moved to Yakima, WA in 1955 with her family. She married Norman Allen in 1958 and later lived in Wapato, Coulee City, Kettle Falls, Union Gap, Spokane and finally Cheney. Vivian is survived by two sisters Marian Sauve of Norfolk VA and Rosalie Blackburn of Mt Angel OR; three children Theresa Henning of Spokane, Anthony Allen of Medical Lake, and Catherine Bass of Deer Park; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Vivian loved to laugh, the smell of flowers, and visiting with people. We shall miss her dearly. Vivian's ashes will be interred in Calvary Cemetery in Yakima.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store