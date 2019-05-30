CHRISTIANSON, Vivian Cecile Vivian Cecile Christianson passed away on May 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by many and will be forever missed. Vivian was born on November 30, 1957 in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Paul Christianson; her three daughters, Ashlee (Mark) Dollar, Nicole (Raymond) Loyola, and Laura (Gregory) Hilbert; her six grandchildren Noelle, John, and Timothy Dollar, Andrew and Grace Loyola, and Vivian Hilbert; her parents, Cecil and Jane Hayter; and her three sisters, Vicki (Ronald) Barnes, Suzanne (Steve) Curran, and Sally (Kelly) Egan. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10AM (4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the https://www.alz.org/ and Hospice of Spokane https://www.hospiceofspokane.org/ in Vivian's honor.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 30 to June 2, 2019