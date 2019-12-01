Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Kam WONG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WONG, Vivan Kam Vivian Kam Wong, of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away, peacefully, on November 23, 2019. She lived a full 96 years. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Wong of Cary, NC and Barry Wong (Sherri Davis) of Tustin, CA; daughter, Gloria (Russell) Mikami of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Jerrin (Ryan) McHale of Tustin, CA, Andrew Mikami of Seattle, WA, and Logan (Hillary) Davis of Tustin, CA. Her five great-grandchildren reside in California. Vivian was born in 1923, on July 16th, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Vernon and Helen (Fong) Kam. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Naomi Tom. After her high school graduation from Roosevelt, she started her long career with the Federal Government, including civilian positions with the US Army and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The majority of her awarded career was spent with the Federal Aviation Administration, working in Hawaii, Guam and Japan as an Administrative Assistant. Wherever she lived, she enjoyed traveling and hiking. She traveled with her family of five around the world, filling their passports with reminders of experiences and memories that have lasted all their lives. After retiring from Federal service, Vivian continued to work for several more years at different administrative positions with the State of Hawaii, including the University of Hawaii and the Honolulu Correctional Center. Wherever she worked, she became the hub of the departments she supported, developing enduring friendships that have lasted a lifetime. In 1990, Vivian retired again and moved to Spokane, WA to live near her daughter's family. She thoroughly enjoyed being grandma to her grandson, as well as going to movies and concerts with friends. Music was always an important part of her life, playing the organ well into her 80s. Early on, she took voice lessons and even landed a small part in a community theater production. Known for her high energy and generous nature, Vivian was also an avid learner and eager to share the insights that come with such longevity. When teased by her family about some of her quirky habits, she often replied, "You just wait til you get old, you'll see!" Well, Mom, you showed us for quite a few years, and how right you proved to be. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held in April 2020, at Valley 4th Church, in Spokane Valley, WA.

WONG, Vivan Kam Vivian Kam Wong, of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away, peacefully, on November 23, 2019. She lived a full 96 years. She is survived by her sons, Gregory Wong of Cary, NC and Barry Wong (Sherri Davis) of Tustin, CA; daughter, Gloria (Russell) Mikami of Spokane, WA; grandchildren, Jerrin (Ryan) McHale of Tustin, CA, Andrew Mikami of Seattle, WA, and Logan (Hillary) Davis of Tustin, CA. Her five great-grandchildren reside in California. Vivian was born in 1923, on July 16th, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Vernon and Helen (Fong) Kam. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Naomi Tom. After her high school graduation from Roosevelt, she started her long career with the Federal Government, including civilian positions with the US Army and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The majority of her awarded career was spent with the Federal Aviation Administration, working in Hawaii, Guam and Japan as an Administrative Assistant. Wherever she lived, she enjoyed traveling and hiking. She traveled with her family of five around the world, filling their passports with reminders of experiences and memories that have lasted all their lives. After retiring from Federal service, Vivian continued to work for several more years at different administrative positions with the State of Hawaii, including the University of Hawaii and the Honolulu Correctional Center. Wherever she worked, she became the hub of the departments she supported, developing enduring friendships that have lasted a lifetime. In 1990, Vivian retired again and moved to Spokane, WA to live near her daughter's family. She thoroughly enjoyed being grandma to her grandson, as well as going to movies and concerts with friends. Music was always an important part of her life, playing the organ well into her 80s. Early on, she took voice lessons and even landed a small part in a community theater production. Known for her high energy and generous nature, Vivian was also an avid learner and eager to share the insights that come with such longevity. When teased by her family about some of her quirky habits, she often replied, "You just wait til you get old, you'll see!" Well, Mom, you showed us for quite a few years, and how right you proved to be. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held in April 2020, at Valley 4th Church, in Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close