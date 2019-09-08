Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Louise OWENS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

OWENS, Vivian Louise (Age 89) Vivian Louise Owens was born to Martin and Margie Brandley on March 18th, 1930 at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane Washington and lived on Pratt Hill with her brothers, Jerry, Virgil, and Bob; all of whom have preceded her in death. She began school at Sheridan Elementary. She attended one year at West Valley High School and then finished her education at Lewis and Clark High School, closer to home. She married and moved to Seattle, then returned to Spokane with her four children where she met Neil Owens, who had three boys. They married and three years later added another boy to their family. With a large family, their interesting life began, including a meat butchering business and many, many sports activities. Viv could never pass a ball field or soccer field without commenting on children building strong, healthy bodies. She helped organize the Women's Metro Softball Association. She coached 13-18 year old girls on a team called "The Sidewinders". She also coached and played on the women's team called "The Dames". She loved and played all kinds of sports; pool, racquetball, horseshoes, bowling, and pickle ball; as well as participating in many Bloomsday races. Vivian was a member of the Spokane Bicycle Club for 33 years. She loved going on bike rides in the Spokane area. Many times she rode to the top of the Fourth of July pass by herself. One time she remembered losing a watch and maybe it was there by a log she was sitting on, eating some fruit. Sure enough, there it was and it was still ticking, and yes, it was a Timex! In 1986, at the age of 56, she rode her bike, along with five other women, from Bainbridge Island Washington to Boston Massachusetts. She considered herself a purist (no sag wagon) with 60 pounds of grub and sleeping gear, they camped at churches and firehouses but mostly behind a fence along the highway. Two years later she rode her bicycle from Blaine Washington to Tijuana Mexico. She participated in and won gold medals in the Washington Senior Olympics; qualifying her for the National Senior Olympics in Baton Rouge Louisiana. At the age of seventy-one, she missed the National gold medal for bike racing by eight seconds but she proudly stood on the second step to receive the silver medal. When it comes to horseshoes, it was a different story, she could hold her own. At Franklin Park in Spokane she said even with a cane or walkers, these gals could really sling a shoe! Very humbling. Viv would have been a good therapist, anyone seeking her advice would have been provided with a good solution. On Saturday, August 10th, 2019, with her children by her side, we watched her strong heart make its last beat. She finally met a hill she couldn't climb. She is now with Jesus, her family, and her many pets. She will be thought of forever. If you're in the Spokane area near Mica Peak, she'll be up there blowing in the wind. She is survived by her husband Neil and her eight children: Jason, Chris, Steve, Randy, Lynne, Craig, Nan, and Dan. She is also survived by her sister Sharon and brother Roger as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home at 508 N. Government Way, Spokane Washington, 99224.

