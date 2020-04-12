|
HUNTER, Vollie Quinten "Dude" March 23, 1938 March 26, 2020 Dude Hunter was born to Milton N. Hunter and Fannie A. Hunter (Langdon) in Eureka Ridge, Orofino. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Hunter, son Rick Hayes, grandchild, Kim Sanford, parents, sister, Edith and five of six brothers, Lawrence, Wallace, Jamie, Lowell, and Rhoda. Dude loved fishing in Alaska and storytelling. He was gregarious, generous and well-liked by everyone he met. He could make the nurses laugh and turn a negative into a positive. He would jump to help anyone that needed a favor. He loved to help anyone in need. As a lineman, he told some extremely funny stories about hanging from a helicopter in Alaska to put up poles. He was always looking forward to his annual trips back to Alaska to fish for salmon and halibut with his friends and nephew, Keith. Although he didn't like to eat fish, he brought back a freezer full to share with everyone and stories that he would hold close to his heart forever. Dude was survived by four daughters, Jill (Todd) Swanson, Julie (Norris) Boothe, Debbie (Pat) Hightower and Patti Miller. Dude is also survived by brother Dwight Hunter; nine grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) Ward, Tara (Kyler) Courtney, Garrett Swanson, Joanna (Tim) Lewis, Sarah (Joseph) Young, Rebekah (Quincy) Saunders, Melissa Sanford, Lindsey (Josh) Lang, and Taci VanLueven; nineteen great-grandchildren Kyler, Jayce, Avery, Brady, Breona, Easton, Damian, Dominique, Jack, McKenzie, Parker, T.J., Michael, Julia, Tetra, Finnian, Landon, Avery and Emmy; and one very special nephew, Keith (Diane) Hunter. Memorial Services will be after the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders are lifted. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Dude's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020