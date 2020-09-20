CAUDILL, Wade Owen (Age 60) August 19, 1960 - August 27, 2020 Wade Owen Caudill passed suddenly at his home in Waterboro, Maine. Raised in Spokane, parents Michael (deceased) and Darlene Caudill with siblings Gail (deceased), Joyce (Ed), Kelly (Doreen), Jeff (Candy) of Spokane and Roy (Suzanne) California. Survived by sons Shane (Kerrie), Nick, one granddaughter and ex-wife Robin (NV), two nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents David and Elsie Caudill, Ted and Helen Freeman. Graveside services to be held at Marshall Cemetery, Saturday, September 26th at 11 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store