LUITEN, Waldo A. "Bud" Waldo A. (Bud) Luiten passed away on Friday, August 14th, at Sacred Heart Hospital at the age of 85. Bud was born on May 22, 1935 to Alvin and Leona Luiten in Seattle Washington. Family moved to Odessa, Washington in Bud's early years. Bud graduated from Odessa High School and began his barber career a few years later, after serving in the United States Army. His barbering career touched many along the way, with shops in, Airway Heights, Fairchild Airforce Base, Wilbur, Rosalia, Spokane, and Cheney. While barbering his clientele were told many stories, some stretched a little. Bud enjoyed being around friends along with watching all sports, fishing, bowling, trap shooting and playing cards. Bud (known as "Bud the Barber" or "Boogie Bud") was a member of the Eagles for 60 years, dancing his way through the night until his health held him back. Bud had a very special friend and caretaker for over 20 years, Shelly Lassitar, she was a Godsend for his family. His last year was living at Regency at Northpointe in Spokane where he received excellent care. He left many memories behind that will always be remembered by his friends and family. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, son Wayne Luiten; brother Alvin (Fritz) Luiten; sister-in-law Joyce Luiten; brothers-in-law, Merle Janke and Dale Lort. Bud has one brother, J.P. Luiten, Odessa, Washington; three sisters, Coleen Janke, Odessa, Washington, Coletta, husband Ron Maki, Kennewick, Washington, and Charlene, husband Mike McCarty, Columbia City, Oregon. There are numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial services are pending. Donations in Bud's name should be made to the Northwest Cancer Care.



