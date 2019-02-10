DRAPER, Wallace Eugene "Wally" (Age 71) Wallace "Wally" E. Draper, passed away at home on Monday, February 4, 2019. Wally was born in Spokane, WA on April 9, 1947, to Robert and Lila Draper of Wilbur, WA. He attended school and graduated from Wilbur High School then moved to Spokane where he married and had his two children. He loved to spend time with his family and was beloved by all who knew him. He spent most of his summers enjoying fishing and camping along the shores of Lake Roosevelt at Camp Na-Bor-Lee, which he visited since he was a young boy, and was on the board of members. Other than family his biggest passion was classic cars which he restored himself and had great pride in. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Draper and brother James Draper. He is survived in death by his wife of 43 years Carol (Schmaltz) Draper, son Robert Draper, daughter Melissa (and Brian) Sanford, and sisters Linda (and Dave) Savelesky, Susan (and Steve) Randel, Gayle Bunnell, and Patti (and Pat) Bunnell. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00am in Spokane, at Thornhill Funeral Home on South Pines. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary