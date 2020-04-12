Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace "Wally" KING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KING, Wallace "Wally" (Age 84) February 24, 1936 - April 3, 2020 Much loved father and grandfather Wally King passed away April 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Wally was born February 24, 1936, in Odessa to Ralph and Mary (Zeiler) King. He spent most of his life in the Odessa and Marlin areas, operating a ranch, putting up hay, raising a family, and in later years, growing a beautiful garden and serving as a hunting guide for his thirteen grandchildren. Wally was an avid Tiger supporter and did not miss many games. Those who knew Wally will remember his relentless determination and his incredible work ethic in all he did. This was a value that was instilled in him as a young boy, and one that he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of hard work, pride in a job well done, and resourcefulness no matter the circumstances. At a fairly young age, he was called away from school to help work the family ranch. For over thirty years after his father's death, he owned and operated the ranch with his brother. After his fourth (and last) child graduated from Odessa High School, Wally decided it was time to slow down. He sold his share of the ranch, moved to town, and began a custom hay operation, which he later passed on to his grandsons when he finally decided to retire for good in 2007. Wally loved a good project, and was most happy when he had an interesting one going. One of his last projects was a big garden he grew with Shirley on a corner of the farm, in which he took a lot of pride. When the coyotes and rabbits didn't get to them first, he loved sharing his cantaloupes, watermelons, tomatoes, and pumpkins with friends and neighbors. Moving off of the ranch allowed Wally to spend more time with his kids and grand kids, whether it be helping them farm, teaching them how to work on equipment, sitting around a campfire at Keller Ferry with the whole family, or loading up the grand kids during hunting season and teaching them how to hunt. He attended every game, fair, and activity that he could; his family was the pride of his life! Wally was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Effie Frick. He is survived by his beautiful companion, Shirley Groh; his four children Rhonda King, Todd (Terri) King, Cheri (Raymond) Alexander, and Dale (Mary) King, as well as their mother, Mary Lee King; his brother Albert (Bud) King, his sister Marion Pfeifer; and his thirteen grandchildren: Andrew King; Ryan King, Jared (Charli) King, Trevor King and Marcus King; Cameron (Kaori) Alexander, Austin (Erika) Alexander, Joel Alexander, and Ashley Alexander; Lane (Eva) King, Seth King, Chad King, and Ian King. They will all miss him dearly. Information regarding a celebration of life will be published when we are able to bring together family and friends again. Memorials may be made to the Odessa Healthcare Foundation in honor of Wally.

