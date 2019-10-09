Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter B. "Spike" GROSVENOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROSVENOR, Walter B. "Spike" Walter B. "Spike" Grosvenor passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Erlene Grosvenor; his three children Franklin, Dennis and Heidi, their spouses and five grandchildren. Spike was born in Portland, Oregon. After graduating from West Valley High School in Spokane, he spent two years serving in the U.S. Army. He received his B.A. from Whitworth College. During his time at Whitworth he pitched on Whitworth's 1960 NAIA National Championship baseball team. After college he started an art program at Issaquah High School where he taught for five years. He earned his Masters degree in Art Education from University of Washington. Spike was a Professor of Art at Whitworth College for 31 years during which time he coached baseball and later founded and coached the varsity soccer program. He was a member of the board of directors of the Stained Glass Association of America where he chaired the education committee and directed it's Stained Glass School. His artistic creations can be seen in various locations including the Hixson Union Building on the Whitworth University campus and at Millwood Presbyterian Church. Services will be held at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bothell, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.

