Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Don" CHANDLER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

CHANDLER, Walter "Don" (Age 76) July 11, 1943 - January 11, 2020 Heaven just got a whole lot funnier! On Saturday, January 11, 2020 Don Chandler lost his long battle with heart failure and diabetes. Don was born July 11,1943 in Paducah, KY to the late Ruby Darlene and Walter Duke Chandler. His legacy will live on through his little sister, Patricia Elliott and all of his 10 children and their spouses: Gary Chandler (Angela), Toni Hoke (Brian), Kelly Roach (Doug), Kyle Chandler (Shelly), Amber Snyder (Erik), Autumn Dunsmoor (Joe), Beau Chandler (Amanda), Nichole Chandler, Summer Allen and David Chandler (Stephanie), along with his 23 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Don grew up traveling back and forth across the country from Kentucky, Texas, Michigan and California. His family finally settled in southern California where Don played on the water polo team and performed plays at Bell Gardens High School where he graduated in 1962. After High School Don met the love of his life at a breakfast table, Donna May McAlroy. They married in 1964, and were blessed with 54 years until Donna passed January 20, 2018. They always wanted a large, strong family and were blessed with 10 children. Don worked for Meyercord which brought him up to Spokane during the epic winter of 1968. The snow couldn't scare away this Californian. After moving a few more times they put their roots down in their forever home in Colbert, Washington in 1977. Don was the quintessential traveling salesman. He sold items ranging from tax stamp machines, to Janitorial Supplies, Car Promotions to Hot tubs and more. The highway and talk radio were always beckoning and he had more sales to make. "Just sold another one," was one of his favorite sayings. He took every opportunity to talk about his family, especially when he was traveling. He was a proud family man. When he was home, he was eagerly watching one of his kids, then later, grandkids in their sports or activities. It was hard to be away however, the peace and quiet rejuvenated him when he came home to help his wife. Watching movies was his passion. From Old Westerns to Comedies or Action. He spoke in movie quotes often. He took every opportunity to make someone laugh and the ultimate jokester. He had a quick wit and a comeback to every situation. He was a kind man, a good man, the kind that taught his kids to take the high road. He loved music, especially 50s, it kept him connected to his past, cruisin' in his 1957 Chevy Bel Air and hanging out on the beach. Don loved to dance. You would find him and his wife dancing in the kitchen even when there wasn't music playing. Don loved playing basketball and at 5'9" he had to be creative with his shots. He found that his love of basketball introduced him to be a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints. Their sense of community and strong family values were important and helpful when raising his family through the love of Christ. He will always be remembered for his endless stories of his experiences, his family, and his life at the same time he loved to listen to what his friends and family were up to, their travels and what their passions were. He nearly always finished with a well worn joke. Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandpa, Papa and Friend. Dad, We Love you! (Give Mom a big wet one for us) Dancing again with your Love Don, it's timeMake it so! Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:00 am Memorial Service; 12:30 pm Graveside Burial; 1:00 pm Celebration of Life Reception. Heritage Funeral and Cremation, 508 W. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 509-838-8900.

CHANDLER, Walter "Don" (Age 76) July 11, 1943 - January 11, 2020 Heaven just got a whole lot funnier! On Saturday, January 11, 2020 Don Chandler lost his long battle with heart failure and diabetes. Don was born July 11,1943 in Paducah, KY to the late Ruby Darlene and Walter Duke Chandler. His legacy will live on through his little sister, Patricia Elliott and all of his 10 children and their spouses: Gary Chandler (Angela), Toni Hoke (Brian), Kelly Roach (Doug), Kyle Chandler (Shelly), Amber Snyder (Erik), Autumn Dunsmoor (Joe), Beau Chandler (Amanda), Nichole Chandler, Summer Allen and David Chandler (Stephanie), along with his 23 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Don grew up traveling back and forth across the country from Kentucky, Texas, Michigan and California. His family finally settled in southern California where Don played on the water polo team and performed plays at Bell Gardens High School where he graduated in 1962. After High School Don met the love of his life at a breakfast table, Donna May McAlroy. They married in 1964, and were blessed with 54 years until Donna passed January 20, 2018. They always wanted a large, strong family and were blessed with 10 children. Don worked for Meyercord which brought him up to Spokane during the epic winter of 1968. The snow couldn't scare away this Californian. After moving a few more times they put their roots down in their forever home in Colbert, Washington in 1977. Don was the quintessential traveling salesman. He sold items ranging from tax stamp machines, to Janitorial Supplies, Car Promotions to Hot tubs and more. The highway and talk radio were always beckoning and he had more sales to make. "Just sold another one," was one of his favorite sayings. He took every opportunity to talk about his family, especially when he was traveling. He was a proud family man. When he was home, he was eagerly watching one of his kids, then later, grandkids in their sports or activities. It was hard to be away however, the peace and quiet rejuvenated him when he came home to help his wife. Watching movies was his passion. From Old Westerns to Comedies or Action. He spoke in movie quotes often. He took every opportunity to make someone laugh and the ultimate jokester. He had a quick wit and a comeback to every situation. He was a kind man, a good man, the kind that taught his kids to take the high road. He loved music, especially 50s, it kept him connected to his past, cruisin' in his 1957 Chevy Bel Air and hanging out on the beach. Don loved to dance. You would find him and his wife dancing in the kitchen even when there wasn't music playing. Don loved playing basketball and at 5'9" he had to be creative with his shots. He found that his love of basketball introduced him to be a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints. Their sense of community and strong family values were important and helpful when raising his family through the love of Christ. He will always be remembered for his endless stories of his experiences, his family, and his life at the same time he loved to listen to what his friends and family were up to, their travels and what their passions were. He nearly always finished with a well worn joke. Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandpa, Papa and Friend. Dad, We Love you! (Give Mom a big wet one for us) Dancing again with your Love Don, it's timeMake it so! Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:00 am Memorial Service; 12:30 pm Graveside Burial; 1:00 pm Celebration of Life Reception. Heritage Funeral and Cremation, 508 W. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 509-838-8900. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close