EVA, Walter Clyde (Age 87) Walter Eva was born January 1, 1932 in Chewelah, WA and died May 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Allison Eva and Stan Wesson, his grandsons, Max and Hank Wesson, and his sister, Sally Eva. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Florence, a brother, David, a sister, Carolyn Booton, and his wife, June Eva. Walt grew up in Spokane, graduating from North Central High School and Gonzaga University. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. In his lifetime he owned and operated The Attic Tavern, The Skyroom Restaurant, The Nor'Wester Restaurant, Audrey's Diner, The Dutch-American Bakery and Our Place at the Beach motel. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 3-5 pm at Rockwood Retirement - South Hill.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019