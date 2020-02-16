Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Gustav BEYER Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEYER, Walter Gustav, Jr. Born September 14, 1928 in Spokane, Washington to Walter and Mabel Beyer, Walter Gustav Beyer passed away at Riverview Care Center Monday, January 20th, 2020. A native of Spokane, Walter attended Rogers High School where he played trumpet in the dance band. After graduating, he fell in love and married Bernice Alvina Horch. In 1952, Walter was drafted into the Army, serving two years as a Corporal in the Korean War, then transferred to the Army Reserves in 1954. Being a long standing, 71-year member of the Local 44 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Walter had a stable career as a 42-year foreman and plumber for several mechanical contractors. Walter coached Pee Wee baseball and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and spending time at the lake home near Bayview on Pend Oreille Lake. Some of his other favorite pastimes were to watch the Mariners, Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Seahawks. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mabel Beyer. Walter is survived by his wife, Bernice; three sons, Warren Beyer (Cynthia) of Bayview, ID, Garry Beyer (Robbie) of Spokane, WA, and Curt Beyer (Molly) of Spokane, WA; one brother, Raymond Beyer of Oregon; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Walter's name to the Spokane Humane Society.

