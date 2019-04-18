Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter R. MUELLER. View Sign

MUELLER, Walter R. (Age 75) Walt was born October 19, 1943 and died April 9, 2019 at his apartment in Medical Lake, WA. Walt was born in Villangeaux, Switzerland to Robert and Emma (Gertsch) Mueller. Walt joined the U.S. Air Force in May 1963 and retired after serving 24 years on active duty. Walt worked for TATE-INC from 1996 until 2012. Walt married Emma Wilhelm in December 1965 and remained married until 2013. Walt is survived by his ex-wife Emma Mueller, his daughters Pegmalia Mueller, Kristine Bartlett, granddaughter Kyra Yamamoto and grandson Nikolas Toth, his brothers and sisters Ruth Swenson, Rosemarie Graulich, Hanah Jelle, Robert D. Mueller, Christian D. Mueller. Walt's Celebration of Life will be held at Northern Quest Casino in Studio E, inside EPIC Restaurant on April 24, 2019 from 12 - 2pm.

