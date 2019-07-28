Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda BARTLETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARTLETT, Wanda Wanda was born in Saint Louis, Missouri in 1930 and passed at home in Spokane on July 22nd, 2019 with her daughter Sandy and grand- children Nick and Katie at her side. Wanda's life spanned the Great Depression, the Cold War years, the Civil Rights movement, and the fight for equality of women. Wanda was a career telephone company employee, winning numerous awards and accolades for her sales skills and process improvement ideas. Most importantly, Wanda was a mom to three children: Kevin (Tracy); Tom (Tracy) and Sandy. As Nana, she gathered joy each day from her grandchildren: Jamie (Sean); Kira; Kerrie (Mike); Beth; Nick (Nicole) and Katie (Jose). Her legacy blossomed further as she eagerly welcomed her great-grandchildren, Penelope and Piper. From her, all of us learned a love of reading, the value of a good education and the fulfillment from a job well done. She was most happy when spending time with her family around the table where laughter always lived. From her we gained everything, she will be missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Wanda's friends Betty, Pat and Charlotte who offered unwavering support and friendship to her each day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in support of the local chapter of the Lilac City Telephone Pioneers where Wanda was a proud board member for many years. Please send donations made out to Donna Treffry (Treasurer), 8024 N. Excell Drive, Spokane, WA 99208. Memorial services are pending at this time.

BARTLETT, Wanda Wanda was born in Saint Louis, Missouri in 1930 and passed at home in Spokane on July 22nd, 2019 with her daughter Sandy and grand- children Nick and Katie at her side. Wanda's life spanned the Great Depression, the Cold War years, the Civil Rights movement, and the fight for equality of women. Wanda was a career telephone company employee, winning numerous awards and accolades for her sales skills and process improvement ideas. Most importantly, Wanda was a mom to three children: Kevin (Tracy); Tom (Tracy) and Sandy. As Nana, she gathered joy each day from her grandchildren: Jamie (Sean); Kira; Kerrie (Mike); Beth; Nick (Nicole) and Katie (Jose). Her legacy blossomed further as she eagerly welcomed her great-grandchildren, Penelope and Piper. From her, all of us learned a love of reading, the value of a good education and the fulfillment from a job well done. She was most happy when spending time with her family around the table where laughter always lived. From her we gained everything, she will be missed. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Wanda's friends Betty, Pat and Charlotte who offered unwavering support and friendship to her each day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in support of the local chapter of the Lilac City Telephone Pioneers where Wanda was a proud board member for many years. Please send donations made out to Donna Treffry (Treasurer), 8024 N. Excell Drive, Spokane, WA 99208. Memorial services are pending at this time. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close