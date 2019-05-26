SULLIVAN, Wanda Elaine Wanda Elaine Sullivan, 81, entered into rest May 16, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born January 13, 1938, in Redwood City, California, to Clarence Louis and Florence Helen Grimmer. Wanda attended John R. Rogers High School in Spokane and completed her G.E.D. at Spokane Falls Community College. She worked primarily in the grocery business, but later worked for Sunshine Disposal and PetroSol. Wanda was not afraid to have fun. She enjoyed traveling, gambling, and snow skiing. She loved music, dancing, and reading. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie #3433 and enjoyed playing darts there with her friends. Wanda was a loving person who cared for those in need. Over the years, she opened her home to any of her daughters' friends and loved them as her own. Wanda is survived by her companion and best friend of 10 years, Dale Kronich; seven daughters, Michele (Julie Bibo) Cook, Patricia Morris, Debbi Irvine-Collins, Carol (Kevin) Schroeder, Denise Balston, Kelly (Jim) Doughty, and Karen (Dan) Brown; sister-in-law, Sharon Grimmer; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Stan Irvine and Gerald Sullivan; parents, Clarence and Florence Grimmer; brothers, Louis and David Grimmer; and sisters, Patricia Parkin and Beatrice Baumgardner. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Please share your memories of Wanda at www.HennesseyValley.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary