ROSE, Warren Allen Warren Allen Rose passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with family by his side. Born February 21, 1966, in Denver, Colorado to Stan and Laynetta Rose. Warren moved with his mom and siblings to Spokane, Washington in 1989. Warren had a passion for life. He grew up with a learning disability but never let that slow him down. His greatest accomplishment was when he passed the exams to become a volunteer firefighter and went on to become EMT and Fire Investigator certified. SCFD 9 was his home away from home. He spent over 27 years serving his community and took pride and honor in doing so. Warren worked full-time at Shari's in north Spokane for over 25 years. He was a dedicated employee and made numerous lifetime friends while working there. He never had a problem making friends. When Warren wasn't occupied with fighting fires and helping others, he loved to follow his favorite football team the Denver Broncos. He proudly wore his Broncos attire for all to see. He adored his furry four-legged nephew and niece (Cinco and Sadie) and became an advocate for the Pit Bull breed. His hobbies consisted of playing softball, camping, boating and fishing. He loved hanging out with his best friend (Tommie Hayes) while they worked on his truck. Warren was diagnosed with colon cancer November 2017. He fought a brave fight for over two years. He always kept a positive attitude even on his lowest days. We would like to thank Cancer Care Northwest for showing us love and kindness. Warren was preceded in death by his mother Laynetta Rose along with grandparents from both sides of his family. Warren is survived by his father: Stanley Rose and four siblings: Brad Rose, Melissa Rose, Tarina (Greg) Rose-Knutson and Monette (John) Cushman. Several nieces and nephews: Samantha, Cy, Zachary, John Michael, Ezra, Allie and Josh. He was a great uncle to Ashton. A memorial service to remember his life will be held at the Chattaroy Community Church located at 3711 E. Chattaroy Road in Chattaroy, WA on January 25, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Chattaroy Community Church or the Spokane County Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund at

