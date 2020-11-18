LONGWILL, Warren Dale April 22nd 1933 ~ November 12th 2020 Warren Dale Longwill aged 87 years, passed away on November 12th 2020. Warren, the eleventh of 12 children born to Harry Isaac and Alice Amy Longwill on April 22nd 1933 in Guymon, Oklahoma. At the age of four, he moved west with his family to Napa, Idaho where he resided and attended school until 1953 when he joined the Air Force. He was attached to the 513 Bombardment Squadron (SAC). Warren was stationed at Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, Louisiana and while serving in England developed a taste for warm beer. Warren married Dorothy Schlechter in Mountain Home, Idaho. They were married for 59 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter, Jennifer Durand (Rick), and his son Clinton Longwill, two siblings, Amy Fulcher of Port Angeles and Alden Longwill of Spokane Valley. Warren was "Papa" to three grandchildren, Riley Longwill (Mackenzie), Chloe Longwill (Ryan), and Mackenzie Longwill, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family. As a youngster, Warren's interest in minerals and rocks was nurtured by his brother-in-law, a knowledgeable rock-hound. Warren attended college in Louisiana and in 1961 graduated from Idaho State College (now U of I) with a Bachelor of Science in the study of Geology. He also attended the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada, in Reno Nevada. Although he worked in the oil fields, his true interest was in hard rock mining. He was geologist with the U.S. Bureau of Mines until his retirement. Warren enjoyed wood working and did many projects that will be treasured by his family. He was a collector of rocks and minerals. They were the "beauty" of the earth that he explored. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Spokane for their care, guidance, and kindness as well as the 5th floor nursing staff of Holy Family Hospital for their dedication to their patients. The family requests a donation to either the Hospice of Spokane or the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers. Warren will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.