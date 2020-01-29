MULVANIA, Warren Dee (Age 88) Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at his home on January 18, 2020 with his family by his side. He was loved and admired by all who knew him. Born in Princeton, Missouri on September 16, 1931. He served in the Korean War. He moved to Spokane, Washington 65 years ago with his wife and children where he worked, raised his family, and retired. He was known to be one of the cornerstones and major driving force of his family. He was like a second dad to many relatives and friends who loved him. He liked playing cards, going to the casino, and watching football and baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Alda Mulvania: brothers Robert, Richard, Bill, and Eddie: sisters Kate, Irene, and Grace: and his son Ricky. He is survived by his children his children Vickie Wallace of Federal Way, WA and Brenda Zabinski of Spokane, WA; along with five grandkids (Elizabeth, Kelly, Christina, Jason, and Allison); eight great-grandkids; sister Maxine Gordon of Independence, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date at the family home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020