ANDERSON, Warren Elliott (Age 29) On Monday April 1, 2019 Warren Elliott Anderson, husband, son, brother, uncle and grandson passed away after his three-year battle with Glioblastoma at the age of 29. Warren was preceded in death by his father Tod (Anderson) and grandparents E.J. (Anderson) and Marilyn (Anderson). Warren will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend Melissa, by his parents Rick (Bralley) and Kelly (Bralley), brothers Ethan, David (wife Sarah and children Clayton, Tod, Sierra), Joel (wife Andrea and children Kendall, McKinley) John (wife Kaki and children Adia and Harris), and Jordan. Grandparents Ronald (Macdonald) and Judy (Harlock), and by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends, along with Warrens beloved dogs Bear and Doc. Warren was a spirited young man who blessed the lives of everyone that he came across. One of his favorite things to do was spending time hiking, camping and fishing with his dogs and best friends. Warren also loved spending time on the beach with family and traveling to California where he was born and raised till he was 10 years old. Warren's love for extreme sports propelled him into skateboarding, wakeboarding, and snowboarding. He attended Mead High School where his athleticism in track led him to set many records in the 4x4, 4x1, 100 and 400. Before being diagnosed with cancer, Warren took pride and excelled in his career working in the oil fields in North Dakota for seven years. After five years of dating, Warren and his wife Melissa were blessed to be able to share with family and friends their special wedding day on October 5, 2018, where soon after they were able to celebrate their honeymoon in Hawaii. The Lord is with you Mighty Warrior (Judges 6:12) Warren's contagious smile and loving personality will forever be in our hearts. A service celebrating Warren's life will be held on April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crossover Church, 16825 N Newport Hwy, Mead, WA 99021. A reception will be held following the service at the church. Memorial donations in memory of Warren can be made to the Go Fund Me page on Facebook.

