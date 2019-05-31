Services Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home 1306 North Monroe Street Spokane , WA 99201 (509) 327-6666 Resources More Obituaries for Warren SCHNEIDER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Warren F. SCHNEIDER

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SCHNEIDER, Warren F. September 6, 1920 - May 18, 2019 Warren Schneider was born on September 6, 1920 in Union City, NJ, to John F. Schneider and Marie (MacDougal) Schneider, joining his older siblings John and Ruth. After several relocations the family settled in the urban community of West New York, NJ. Following his graduation from Memorial Public High School he worked at a variety of jobs in New York City and in his home town. In 1941, Warren enlisted in the Army Air Corp. His first assignment was in the Territory of Hawaii at Hickam Army Air Field where he was sent to become an aircraft mechanic. While stationed in Hawaii he took part in defending the airfield during the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. He was a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. He left Hawaii in 1942 to attend flight school in Hemet, CA. He washed out of flight school and was transferred to Victorville Army Air Base as a mechanic. While at Victorville he was accepted to B-25 mechanic school. Following his graduation Warren was assigned to La Junta Air Base in Colorado. It was there he met his future wife Margaret Christy. After a six-week stint in Amarillo, TX, to become a Flight Engineer on B-29 aircraft, he returned to La Junta and married Margaret. He was later assigned to Roswell Army Airfield in Roswell, NM. Early on the morning of July 16, 1945, while working on his aircraft, he saw a bright flash of light on the horizon. He later learned that the flash was from the first atomic bomb test. Following his discharge from the service at Roswell in October 1945, Warren and Margaret spent six weeks on the Christy farm near Durango, CO, where this "big city" guy tried to work his way into her rural ranching family. In 1946 Warren was accepted to Oregon State College in Corvallis, OR, under the G.I Bill. While attending college their first son Robert was born. In 1949 Warren graduated with a B.S. in Education and began a 30-year career as an elementary school teacher. He began teaching in Gridley, CA, in the fall of 1949. The young family then moved to Duarte, CA, where he took a teaching position with the nearby El Monte Elementary School District. While in Duarte sons Richard and Chris were born. In 1966 Warren and Margaret moved to Bishop, CA, where he taught until his retirement in 1979. In 1993, a year after Margaret's death and with the help of sons Richard and Chris, Warren moved to Craig, CO, to be closer to son Bob and his family. While he enjoyed western Colorado, he wanted more in the way of a social life which he couldn't find in this small Colorado town. In 1994 Warren moved once again. He decided on Spokane, WA, to be closer to son Chris and his family. Warren lived on his own in Spokane until 2012 when he moved in with his son Bob and wife Carolyn who had recently moved to Deer Park, WA. He lived with Bob and Carolyn until his death. To Warren nothing was more important than his family. His life revolved around his three sons. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing and playing an occasional round of golf. After moving to Bishop he, with the help of sons Richard and Chris, built a summer cabin at Virginia Lakes, CA, where he spent hours fishing, relaxing and escaping the summer heat. At the same time his passion for flying never waned. He took flying lessons and ultimately soloed in 1972. He also joined the Civil Air Patrol where he attained the rank of Major. In his later years he began painting and won a few best of show awards for his artistry. He also enjoyed making wooden models of historic airplanes. He ended up with quite a collection. After turning 80, he took a writing course at Spokane Falls Community College. This prompted him to begin writing short stories. He later progressed into writing novels which he self-published, primarily for his family to read. He continued writing well into his 90's. Warren passed away on the morning of Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was 98 years old. Warren is survived by his sons Robert (Carolyn) of Deer Park, WA; Richard of White Salmon, WA; and Chris of Deer Park, WA. He is also survived by his granddaughter Jennifer Dunning (Jeremey); great-granddaughters Maddy, Miriam and Mara Dunning of Spokane, WA; step great-grandson Dylan Dunning of Seward, AK; grandson Nathan (Natasha); grandsons Desmond and Weston Schneider of Anchorage, AK; grandson Christopher Schneider of Liberty Lake, WA; step granddaughter Kristin Schwark (Steve); step great-grandsons Aiden, Nolan, Coen, and Sebastian of Oro Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, his parents and siblings. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries