COOK, Warren H. (Age 80) Passed away March 29, 2019, in the care of Hospice of the Valley, AZ, after a difficult battle with Alzheimers. He was born November 23, 1938 to Warren F. and Frances Cook (McFeron). Sadly, his father passed when Warren was only 12 years old. Warren graduated from Rogers High in 1956, where he was in band and loved to play team baseball. He continued his education at Gonzaga U, EWU and WSU. In his younger years, Warren was a faithful patron of the old O.T. and Wandermere Golf Course. In spite of his left arm handicap (as a child, he spent 11-1/2 months in Shriners Hospital and endured several surgeries) he loved to play golf and was admired by friends for his straight drives and accurate putts. He was an avid Cougar and Zags fan. Warren was warm and caring and a friend to all. Warren retired from School District #81 as an Area Director in June, 1993. He continued on as a financial advisor with Russ and Mark Wilkerson and then Maury Nollette. He was voted to the Rogers Walk of Fame in 1993 and served on the JRAFF Board for many years. (John R. Rogers Alumni and Friends Foundation, a corporation established for providing financial support of education opportunities and activity programs for the students of Rogers High.) After 40 yrs of marriage, he is survived by his loving wife Lee, son Chris Cook, daughter Cheryl Cook and four stepsons, Jeff (Glenda) Hallin, Rusty (Brenda) Hallin, Mark (Tina) Hallin and Kit Haffner. Also 11 (step)grandchildren who loved their Papa dearly, Eric, Amy and Mike Dinsmore, Nicodemus, Moriah and Joel Hallin, Travis Hallin and Nicole Encarnacion, Ashley (Travis) Rychalski, Bethany and Kyler Haffner. Eight (step)great-grandchildren: E.J., Alexis, Mia, Mikayla, Venus, Aaden, Tallon and Ryder. Numerous cherished cousins, mother-in-law, Katie Riddle, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Kay and Richard Anderson and their sons, Terry (Darin, deceased) and daughter Kim and their families. Close family friends, who also called him Papa: Cheri and Brian Lewis and daughter Makayla and Marshall and Carol Richey. A private interment is to be scheduled at Fairmount Memorial. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 8th, 2019 at Wandermere, time to be announced. Please consider a donations to: AZ Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or JRRAFF, PO Box 7588, Spokane, WA 99207 or Shriners Hospital, 911 W. 5th, Spokane, WA 99204.

