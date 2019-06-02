WALKER, Warren Herman (Age 77) Warren H. Walker passed away from Alzheimer's at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake on May 17, 2019. Warren was born in Spokane, WA to Warren W. Walker and Helen M. Walker in 1942. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra McNeill, in 1961. They have been married for 58 years. Warren graduated from WSU in 1964 and began working for Dow Chemical Co. until his retirement in 1996. He loved his children and grandkids, boats, John Deere Tractors, the ocean, tools and everything he could fix and build with them. He enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, and his forested home. Warren is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters Lisa and Jodi; sons-in-law Eric and Jack; and grandchildren Carmen, Erin, Charlie, and Lucy. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice and the staff at Guardian Angel Homes for their compassion in caring for Warren. No service will be held by Warren's request. He will be buried at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 2 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary