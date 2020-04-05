Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Leon YOUNGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNGER, Warren Leon Warren was called home on March 20, 2020. He was born to Ruth Benningfield (Crile) and Lawrence Younger on October 12, 1938 in Delaware County, Oklahoma. He proudly served in the Army in the 101st Airborne 501st Infantry. He did 23 jumps with the New Testament Bible in his pocket on every jump. He also served our Lord as a Deacon at the Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Spokane Valley. He married Mary Rollins from Clarksville, Tennessee on June 13, 1959. They have been married for 60 years. He follows his parents and three grandsons. He is survived by two sisters, Janice Thompson and Annabelle and a brother Bill Younger. He has seven children: Brenda Stoneham, Bobby Younger, Terry Younger, Steven Younger, Cathy Cooley, Tim Younger and Cole Younger. He has 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

