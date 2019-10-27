Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Andrew FOLAND. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

FOLAND, Wayne Andrew Wayne Andrew Foland of Cheney, WA, passed away suddenly on October 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Wayne was born on December 13, 1949, in Spokane, WA. Wayne attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and then when his family moved to Tyler, WA., he attended Cheney High School where he was involved in sports, music, and drama. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman as a teenager where he was known to have skipped school with his "partners in crime" in order to "enjoy nature". Wayne definitely had a mischievous streak and had many stories to prove it! He graduated from Cheney High in 1968 and began college that fall at EWSC where he met his wife Margie on a spring tour with Eastern's Symphonic Choir. Music allowed Wayne and Margie the opportunity to travel the world with their first trip to Vienna, Austria, and then as cast members on two separate U.S.O. tours to entertain troops in 1971 and 1973. He was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and made lifetime friendships as a result. Wayne and Margie married in 1972. He received his B.A. in Recreation Administration and worked for 30 years as Cheney Park Supervisor. He took intense pride in his work and was respected for his work ethic, honesty, and integrity. He was an avid sportsman and had many memorable adventures camping, hunting, and fishing with his close buddies. Wayne was a man of many talents ranging from being a good mechanic, carpenter, sausage maker, amateur gunsmith, fly tying enthusiast, motorcycle rider, snowmobile racer, and demolition car driver. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and spent many hours "shootin' the bull" with some of his favorite people. Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margie; his daughter Megan (Jeff); grandchildren Colbie and Scot; his siblings Larry (Terri), Doug, Rod, Sue (Trish), and Richie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also in touch with his Uncle Dean (Rosie) and Cousin Andy. The world has lost an honest, hardworking, talented man who touched the lives of many. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Wayne's "Send-Off" will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wren Pierson Bldg. (615 4th St.) in Cheney with a reception at his favorite hangout, The American Legion, located at 116 College Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cheney American Legion Post 72. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

FOLAND, Wayne Andrew Wayne Andrew Foland of Cheney, WA, passed away suddenly on October 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Wayne was born on December 13, 1949, in Spokane, WA. Wayne attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and then when his family moved to Tyler, WA., he attended Cheney High School where he was involved in sports, music, and drama. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman as a teenager where he was known to have skipped school with his "partners in crime" in order to "enjoy nature". Wayne definitely had a mischievous streak and had many stories to prove it! He graduated from Cheney High in 1968 and began college that fall at EWSC where he met his wife Margie on a spring tour with Eastern's Symphonic Choir. Music allowed Wayne and Margie the opportunity to travel the world with their first trip to Vienna, Austria, and then as cast members on two separate U.S.O. tours to entertain troops in 1971 and 1973. He was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and made lifetime friendships as a result. Wayne and Margie married in 1972. He received his B.A. in Recreation Administration and worked for 30 years as Cheney Park Supervisor. He took intense pride in his work and was respected for his work ethic, honesty, and integrity. He was an avid sportsman and had many memorable adventures camping, hunting, and fishing with his close buddies. Wayne was a man of many talents ranging from being a good mechanic, carpenter, sausage maker, amateur gunsmith, fly tying enthusiast, motorcycle rider, snowmobile racer, and demolition car driver. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and spent many hours "shootin' the bull" with some of his favorite people. Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margie; his daughter Megan (Jeff); grandchildren Colbie and Scot; his siblings Larry (Terri), Doug, Rod, Sue (Trish), and Richie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also in touch with his Uncle Dean (Rosie) and Cousin Andy. The world has lost an honest, hardworking, talented man who touched the lives of many. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Wayne's "Send-Off" will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wren Pierson Bldg. (615 4th St.) in Cheney with a reception at his favorite hangout, The American Legion, located at 116 College Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cheney American Legion Post 72. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close