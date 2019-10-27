Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Carl GILBRECH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILBRECH, Wayne Carl (Age 68) Wayne Carl Gilbrech passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved husband, father, grand-father, brother, uncle, friend to many. Wayne was born on September 5, 1951 in Grand Coulee, WA to Carl and Florence (Peitz) Gilbrech. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1969 and began his career as a construction laborer shortly thereafter. He married the love of his life and best friend, Mary Helke on July 24, 1982 in Spokane, WA. They raised two children at their home in Colbert, WA where he loved to spend time outdoors riding his tractor, tending to their garden, and working on his 1973 Ford Bronco. Wayne was an avid Seahawks fan and never missed one game since the start of the team in 1974. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, and hunting. In addition, he volunteered much of his time as a hard-working handyman to many family and friends. Wayne's greatest joy was his children and granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence Gilbrech, brother, Gary Gilbrech, and sister, Bonnie MacDonald. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Gilbrech and their two children: Leah Gilbrech and Adam (Ashley) Gilbrech; his daughter Pamela (Kelly) Hill; sisters Annette (Ken) Pillers and Donna (Butch) McGown. Wayne's Celebration of Life will be held at the Five Mile Prairie Grange (3024 W. Strong Rd.) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:30-7:00pm, open house.

