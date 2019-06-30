Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne E. TOWN. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

TOWN, Wayne E. Wayne Town passed away on June 20, 2019. He passed away just as he lived, peacefully with quiet dignity, with his wife and son by his side. Wayne was born in Spokane on Father's Day, June 15, 1930 to Karl and Anna Town. He lived in Spokane his entire life. He attended Havermale Jr. High and graduated from Rogers High School in 1948. Wayne attended Montana State University in Bozeman. He joined the 116th Air National Guard in 1951. Wayne married the love of his life Katherine (Kathy) Roberts on January 28, 1951. They were blessed to celebrate 68 years of marriage. He was a dedicated husband and father. Wayne and Kathy had one son, Bruce, who is very loving and caring. Wayne worked for National Music Service where he was Vice President, traveling over 100,000 miles a year. He enjoyed working for his best friend Merrill Womach. His coworkers at NMS were lifelong friends and very special to Wayne. Wayne was a member of Fourth Memorial Church and loved the Lord. He retired in 1997. Wayne was an avid and competitive sports fan! He played basketball and softball in school and beyond. He was a member at Sundance Golf Course where he had two hole-in-one's. In 2005 Wayne was inducted into the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed the Zags, the Patriots, and was a lifelong Yankees fan. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John, Eugene, and Donald. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Bruce, brothers Bill, Robert (Marion), sister Betty Ann (Art) Schendele, special nephew and family Pat (Candice), Ryan (Kim) and Dustin Payne, nephews Jeff (Shannon), Brian (Cindy) Town and many other nieces and nephews, special friends Stephanie Spangler and family, Scott (Cathie), MaryJane Jarboe, Peter Frigeri and Lee McDowell. Wayne was a role model to many. He was kind and gentle to everyone and his positive attitude and caring nature was infectious. He was a true gentleman. Thank you to the staff at Manor Care for the excellent care Wayne received and for the comfort given to the family. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 PM at Riplinger Funeral Home at 4305 N. Division. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wayne's memory to Meals on Wheels or the Union Gospel Mission. Guest book available at

