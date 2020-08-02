In Loving Memory NORRIS, Wayne "Buzz" February 1935 July 21, 2020 Wayne Norris, 85, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, following a long illness. For the most part of that difficult time in his life, his wife lovingly cared for him. They lived in St. Petersburg since 2010, but Spokane, Washington was always home, where they lived from 1973 to 2010. Wayne leaves his wife of 56 years, Ingrid Norris, two daughters, Alexandra Butler and Carmen Rasmussen, five grandchildren (Stephen, David, Michael, Andrea, Chris), one brother, Robert Norris, two sisters, Joan Scalia and Edith Mulhall, and four great-grandchildren. Wayne was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Harold and Margaret Jane Norris. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1953. He played on the high school Baseball team. Wayne's fondest memories were those in his 20s, working as a Tech Rep on U.S. military aircraft for 5 years on Air Force Bases in England, France and Germany, as well as flying with those planes all over the world. During that time, he met a lovely German girl named Ingrid. Marriage and the birth of their daughter Alexandra followed. When he, his wife and baby daughter moved to the U.S., he continued his job as a Tech Rep for 8 more years during which time daughter Carmen was born. His work required them to move to a different state and city every so many months. In 1973, Wayne settled his family down in Spokane, Washington, where he was self-employed and he and his wife managed their own rental properties for over 30 years. Alexandra and Carmen were blessed with a wonderful Dad who was always there for them, loved them dearly and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them (including Catholic school, college, braces, almost yearly summer vacations to Germany, and equestrian lessons for Carmen - all on a modest income). Wayne was a loyal husband and a very good man: honest, generous, kind, hardworking, responsible, dependable, trustworthy, always going above and beyond for his clients and tenants. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed time with family and friends. Wayne had a passion for baseball, his favorite teams being the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and the Spokane Indians. He enjoyed reading the paper and listening to Conservative talk radio and music, especially Big Band and Classical. He loved American history and took a special interest in the voyages of Lewis & Clark. His work as a businessman took him on road trips throughout his favorite region of the U.S., the Pacific Northwest. He loved driving through the Cascade mountain range, and took pride and joy in serving his clients and meeting new people along the way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store