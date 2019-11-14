Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell ADAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMS, Wendell (Age 78) Wendell Adams joined his father up in heaven on November 12th, 2019 after complications and a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Wendell is survived by his wife Cathy Adams: and children, Wendy Adams, Jennie (Larry) McDowell, Todd (Mary) Adams, and Jeff (Angela) Adams; grandchildren include Kaleo Adams, Travis and Brandie McDowell, William and Wyatt Kerstens, and Kyler and Brielle ("BB") Adams. Wendell was greatly loved and will be forever missed by those he left behind. Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m. at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 477 E. Honeysuckle Ave., Hayden, ID on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Wendell's casket will be open for one hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room. Interment will follow at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atten: Patient Services, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit Wendell's memorial and sign his online guestbook at

ADAMS, Wendell (Age 78) Wendell Adams joined his father up in heaven on November 12th, 2019 after complications and a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Wendell is survived by his wife Cathy Adams: and children, Wendy Adams, Jennie (Larry) McDowell, Todd (Mary) Adams, and Jeff (Angela) Adams; grandchildren include Kaleo Adams, Travis and Brandie McDowell, William and Wyatt Kerstens, and Kyler and Brielle ("BB") Adams. Wendell was greatly loved and will be forever missed by those he left behind. Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m. at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 477 E. Honeysuckle Ave., Hayden, ID on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Wendell's casket will be open for one hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room. Interment will follow at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atten: Patient Services, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit Wendell's memorial and sign his online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.