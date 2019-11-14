ADAMS, Wendell (Age 78) Wendell Adams joined his father up in heaven on November 12th, 2019 after complications and a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Wendell is survived by his wife Cathy Adams: and children, Wendy Adams, Jennie (Larry) McDowell, Todd (Mary) Adams, and Jeff (Angela) Adams; grandchildren include Kaleo Adams, Travis and Brandie McDowell, William and Wyatt Kerstens, and Kyler and Brielle ("BB") Adams. Wendell was greatly loved and will be forever missed by those he left behind. Visitation will be Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 4-7:00 p.m. at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 477 E. Honeysuckle Ave., Hayden, ID on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Wendell's casket will be open for one hour prior to the service in the Relief Society Room. Interment will follow at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atten: Patient Services, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit Wendell's memorial and sign his online guestbook at www.englishfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019