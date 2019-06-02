Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Ann EACRET. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EACRET, Wendy Lenton Wendy Ann Eacret, 78, passed away Monday, May 27, in Spokane, WA. She was born July 1, 1940, in Kasson, MN, to parents Wendell H. and Marion D. (Dent) Lenton. The family moved to Stewartville, MN, in 1946, and another daughter was born to her parents. Wendy loved going to her grandparents' farm, playing with numerous friends along the banks of Lake Florence, and roller skating at the local rink. She was active in many high school organizations, graduating with the Stewartville High School class of 1958. She attended the University of Minnesota Minneapolis for one year and then worked in the office at the Farmer's Elevator in Stewartville. On December 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to Richard D. Egen of Stewartville. They were blessed with three children: Carrie, Sean and Tom. The family lived in Minneapolis until 1976 when they moved to Seattle. Richard passed away in 1985. On July 3, 1987, she married Dan P. Eacret in Seattle. They continued to make their home there until Dan retired from Boeing and they relocated to their condo in Sandpoint, ID. In 2002 they bought their home in Spokane, WA. During their 32 years of marriage they traveled in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, North Africa, South America and the U.S. Wendy was preceded in death by husband, Richard, and her parents. Surviving her are her husband, Dan; her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Don Hale; her children, Carrie Bradley, Sean Egen and Tom (Stephanie) Egen, and her grandchildren; Michael and Sydney Bradley, Grant and Shane Egen. She also is survived by stepdaughters, Kari Eacret and Dana (Jason) Kirschten, and their children: Daniel and Amanda Powers, Michael and Jacob Kirschten, and by her brother-in- law and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Eacret, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Wendy was a kind and compassionate woman, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a gourmet cook, a hostess extraordinaire, and a fashionable woman who always added some glitz to her ensemble. She leaves us her sparkle. In lieu of sending flowers family requests donation be made in Wendy's name to the at

