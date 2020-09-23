Wes ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Wes (Age 90) A lifetime resident of Wilbur, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 in Wilbur, WA. Wes was born June 6, 1930 to Emmett and Gertrude Robertson. He grew up and attended school in Wilbur where he played football, basketball and baseball even though he had polio as a young child didn't stop him from playing. Wes married Norma Squire on November 22, 1952 in Wilbur, WA where they raised their two boys. We worked for the Lincoln County Road Dept. for over 30 years as a Grader operator and then as one of the shop mechanics. Wes started to build his house in 1955 and moved in in 1958 and he continued to live and own till he passed away. Wes also help with the building of his sons Greg and Tom's home too. Wes loved to read and was very knowledgeable about of lot of different things in the world. In 1962 Wes helped design the Big Bend Golf and Country Club and loved to play golf there. Wes is survived by his two sons Tom (Toni) Robertson and Greg (Cindy) Robertson both of Wilbur, WA along with three grandchildren Shawn (Jodi) Robertson, Cody (Erica) Robertson and Michelle (Zach) Pryor and four great-grandchildren Nathan, Ava, Haiden and Aubree, his brother Eldon Robertson. HE is preceded in death by his wife Norma in 2010 and one brother Vern. A family graveside will be held at a later date at the Sherman Cemetery, Wilbur, WA. Memorials may be made to the Big Bend Golf and Country Club, 899 NW Cole St., Wilbur, WA 99185. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
