NEWBILL, Wesley C. (Age 94) 1924 - 2019 Wes was born in Fruitland, Washington on November 16, 1924 to Edward and Clementine Newbill. He passed away in his home in Otis Orchards, Washington on Monday, May 20th. He was a World War Two Naval Veteran, graduated from Eastern Washington State College, and married a girl from his home town. His wife Dorothy survives him after seventy years of marriage. Wes was a dedicated teacher/principal for thirty-two years and a dedicated coach for even longer, touching the lives of many young people. Sports were a lifelong passion, from his athletic endeavors, to coaching, golfing, bowling, and training race horses, he loved to compete. He was also a diehard WSU Cougar fan. Gardening was another passion throughout his life. The most important thing in his life was family. Having twelve siblings and marrying a woman with ten siblings of her own, he was Uncle Wes to literally dozens of nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Of his and Dorothy's siblings, Wes is survived by his brother Bud and Dorothy's sister Evelyn. Wes was a coach, teacher, friend, and excellent role model to his own five children, Deborah, Chris [Catherine], Tim, Dale [Renee], and Gary [Noreen]; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; and their spouses. Our "Pop" always had a ready smile and a kind word and we will forever carry him in our hearts. He was a truly good and honorable man that lived well. We will all miss you, Pop. The family would also like to thank the staff of Hospice of Spokane and all of the other excellent in-home caregivers that helped Wes in his final year of life. There will be a Memorial Service at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at Center Place Regional Event Center. In lieu of flowers, our family would encourage you to make donations to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 9 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary